RUGBY PICTURES: Action from Old Laurentians' win over Southam

Young players Cameron Buxton and Dan Price shine with 25-point tally

PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Dan Price on a run, with Greg Loydall and John Barratt

Midlands 2 West (South)

Old Laurentians 35 Southam 34

There were mumblings and grumblings from OLs supporters after this game, the feeling being that it was a performance by their side that was well below their expectation and very disappointing, writes Bill Wallis.

That is true up to a point, but the team had secured the win points and a try bonus following the five tries scored and this with a line-up showing multiple changes from the previous week.

But a major reason for the agonisingly close outcome was the sheer determination, tenacity, wholehearted endeavour and skill displayed by the Southam team, who refused cussedly to roll over even when reduced to 12 fit players in the closing minutes.

Not for the first time this season, OLs could take considerable pleasure from the performance of their younger players. Cameron Buxton, still not 18, and Dan Price, just a couple of months older, between them contributed 25 points to their team’s total. Price scored a try and kicked two conversions and two penalties for a personal tally of 15 points and Buxton showed both pace and skill in scoring two tries on the wing.

OLs were delighted to welcome Greg Loydall back to the fold and it will be interesting to see how his partnership with Price at 10-12 develops.

OLs took an early lead with Price’s try but Southam were dominating territory and hit back with two converted tries to take a 5-14 lead after 30 minutes. Cameron Buxton replied with a peach of a try, chipping the ball beautifully over the Southam defence before re-gathering his kick to run in. Price added a penalty and half time arrived with Southam ahead by 14-13.

OLs regained the lead with a Price penalty early in the second half before Buxton added his second try, converted by Price, which pushed OLs out to a 23-14 lead and looking comfortable for the first time in the match. But Southam hit back with two penalties to narrow the margin to 23-20.

In his comeback season after several years out, veteran winger Grant Inch finished off good play by OLs to increase their lead to 28-20; but again Southam hit back, a converted try leaving them just a point adrift at 28-27. With less than ten minutes to play Ben Roach finished off some good approach work to cross, Price adding the goal points, 35-37

But Southam were not about to lie down. In almost the last action of the match, and now seriously depleted in numbers, they besieged OLs line and forced a penalty try which earned them two richly deserved bonus points. Had there been more time remaining, it would have been a brave man who bet against them going on to win.

There is no match action on Saturday, but there will be standing room only in the clubhouse when it will be jam-packed with members cheering on England in the World Cup final.

Dom Hammond and Grant Inch

Ben Roach

Troy Owen and Grant Inch

Olly Cowley

Robin Corrigan and Dom Hammond

Greg Loydall

Cameron Buxton on his way to the line