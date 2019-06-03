RUGBY PICTURES: Awards for young Lions at Webb Ellis Road

End-of-season presentation evening
The Webb Ellis Road clubhouse was filled with players, their friends and family as part of an evening to celebrate the achievements of Rugby Lions’ minis and juniors players over the last season.
The presentation evening was supported by sponsors Kuka Robotics UK and Clifton Road Chiropractic as awards were handed out by players from the men’s and ladies’ senior teams, club dignitaries and Rugby Lions President, David Owen.
“Our presentation evenings are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the achievements of all our players,” said newly-elected Minis & Juniors Vice-Chairman, Jamie Lambert.
“It brings the whole club together and it is great to see the clubhouse packed every year as one big family.
“We offer a fun and enjoyable playing environment for boys and girls and our newly-created CUBS section gets children enjoying rugby skills from just 18 months old!
“Our minis, in particular, have seen a good growth in player numbers over the past season and we look forward to welcoming more players across all age groups when the new season kicks off in September.
“With the Rugby World Cup starting that same month, we are hoping to see more children inspired to follow their idols and take up club rugby.
“With the help of our generous sponsors Clifton Road Chiropractic, Kuka UK and Topps Tiles Rugby, we have been able to invest in new training equipment for our M&Js and we can’t wait to see the children’s faces when this is unveiled to them!”
Registration for the new season takes place on Sunday September 1, for juniors (ages 12-18) and Sunday, September 8 for minis (aged 5+).
For further information email rugbylionsmj@gmail.com.
Congratulations to the award winners:
U7/U8s
Coaches’ Player Of The Season: Jonathan Walecki
Players’ Player Of The Season: Logan Taylor
Most Improved Player:
Katherine Harrison
U9s
Coaches’ Player Of The Season: Victor Sava
Players’ Player Of The Season: Duncan Lawson
Most Improved Player: Owen Beynon
U10s
Coaches’ Player Of The Season: Joe Daniels
Players’ Player Of The Season: Jessica Leighton-Lambert
Most Improved Player: Emily Morris
U12s boys
Coaches’ Player Of The Season: Max Smith
Players’ Player Of The Season: Francis Crowley
Most Improved Player: Noah Beynon
U13s boys
Coaches’ Player Of The Season: Luke Broomhead
Players’ Player Of The Season: Alfie Leighton-Lambert
Most Improved Player: Matty Sanders
U15s Girls
Coaches’ Player Of The Season: Paige Rimen
Players’ Player Of The Season: Taylor Adams
Most Improved Player:
Elliese Cooper
U18s Girls
Coaches’ Player Of The Season: Teigan Richards
Players’ Player Of The Season: Jasmine Greaves
Most Improved Player:
Eveleigh Rushton
Volunteer Awards:
Chairman’s Award: Jamie Lambert
Recognition Award: Katy Leighton