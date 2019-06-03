RUGBY PICTURES: Awards for young Lions at Webb Ellis Road

End-of-season presentation evening

The Webb Ellis Road clubhouse was filled with players, their friends and family as part of an evening to celebrate the achievements of Rugby Lions’ minis and juniors players over the last season.

Lions Under 10s

The presentation evening was supported by sponsors Kuka Robotics UK and Clifton Road Chiropractic as awards were handed out by players from the men’s and ladies’ senior teams, club dignitaries and Rugby Lions President, David Owen.

“Our presentation evenings are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the achievements of all our players,” said newly-elected Minis & Juniors Vice-Chairman, Jamie Lambert.

“It brings the whole club together and it is great to see the clubhouse packed every year as one big family.

“We offer a fun and enjoyable playing environment for boys and girls and our newly-created CUBS section gets children enjoying rugby skills from just 18 months old!

Rugby Lions Under 6s

“Our minis, in particular, have seen a good growth in player numbers over the past season and we look forward to welcoming more players across all age groups when the new season kicks off in September.

“With the Rugby World Cup starting that same month, we are hoping to see more children inspired to follow their idols and take up club rugby.

“With the help of our generous sponsors Clifton Road Chiropractic, Kuka UK and Topps Tiles Rugby, we have been able to invest in new training equipment for our M&Js and we can’t wait to see the children’s faces when this is unveiled to them!”

Registration for the new season takes place on Sunday September 1, for juniors (ages 12-18) and Sunday, September 8 for minis (aged 5+).

Under 9s

For further information email rugbylionsmj@gmail.com.

Congratulations to the award winners:

U7/U8s

Coaches’ Player Of The Season: Jonathan Walecki

Rugby Lions Junior Girls enjoying their presentation evening photo call

Players’ Player Of The Season: Logan Taylor

Most Improved Player:

Katherine Harrison

U9s

Coaches’ Player Of The Season: Victor Sava

Players’ Player Of The Season: Duncan Lawson

Under 13s coach Jamie Lambert presents an award to Luke Broomhead

Most Improved Player: Owen Beynon

U10s

Coaches’ Player Of The Season: Joe Daniels

Players’ Player Of The Season: Jessica Leighton-Lambert

Most Improved Player: Emily Morris

U12s boys

Coaches’ Player Of The Season: Max Smith

Players’ Player Of The Season: Francis Crowley

Most Improved Player: Noah Beynon

U13s boys

Coaches’ Player Of The Season: Luke Broomhead

Players’ Player Of The Season: Alfie Leighton-Lambert

Most Improved Player: Matty Sanders

U15s Girls

Coaches’ Player Of The Season: Paige Rimen

Players’ Player Of The Season: Taylor Adams

Most Improved Player:

Elliese Cooper

U18s Girls

Coaches’ Player Of The Season: Teigan Richards

Players’ Player Of The Season: Jasmine Greaves

Most Improved Player:

Eveleigh Rushton

Volunteer Awards:

Chairman’s Award: Jamie Lambert

Recognition Award: Katy Leighton