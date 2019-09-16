RUGBY PICTURES: Late penalty spells narrow defeat for Newbold

First home game of season this weekend as Old Halesonians visit Parkfield Road

Pictures by Steve Smith

Ben Dawes Pictures by Steve Smith

Midlands 1 West

Worcester 24 Newbold on Avon 22

Newbold continued their travels this season to Worcester, hoping to get the first win of the new season, writes Phil Fereday. It turned out to be a close game both teams evenly matched and, in the end, some strange refereeing decisions were the deciding factor.

Newbold fielded a much-changed team from last week with seven changes in the squad, three players making their debut, along with some positional changes.

Manny Sidhu hands off his Worcester opponent

Worcester kicked off and Newbold were soon on the defence but seemed to be keeping the attacks at bay until the home side were awarded a penalty for offside. A simple kick between the posts was taken successfully for 3-0 after five minutes of play. From the restart a Worcester clearance kick give Newbold possession to mount an attack. A penalty was given away by the home side and from the halfway line Dan O’Brien produced a touchline kick for a Bold lineout 5 metres out.

This was won and some strong ball carriers from Ben Dawes and skipper Ben Thompson put pressure on the home side who conceded a penalty. This was kicked over by O’Brien 3-3 after eight minutes. What followed now was a period of general play in the centre field, with both teams having possession and launching attacks but defences holding out until a break by the home side with a cross field kick successfully gathered by the winger to dot down in the corner. The conversion was missed and it was 8-3 after 16 minutes.

The next notable play was after 28 minutes when the home side manage to get into Newbold’s 22 and the Bold were deemed to be offside, giving Worcester three points from the ensuing penalty, 11-3.

After some more general play with neither side being able to dominate, the Bold won a well-taken lineout by Dixon and drove the maul forward 20 metres. This was collapsed but the home side were awarded a scrum. This seemed to jolt Newbold into action and they won the ball against the head.

Tom Dixon makes a clean break for try

The ball was moved along the line until a miss pass by debutant fly half Huw Thomas found Sam Thompson, who made 35 metres until tackled just short of the line, but good support play by Ed Scott gathered the ball to give to Reiss Boon to touchdown in the corner. The conversion was unsuccessful, so 11-8 after 36 mins gone.

Once again what followed was each side having possestion and both sides not making any notable gains. Both defences were coming out on top. Once again Worcester managed to get into Newbold 22 and were awarded a penalty for the Bold being offside but no points were gained by the home side this time. Half time.

The second half began with the home side making good ground into Newbold’s half. After some good defence a break by Worcester was halted by a Sam Thompson tackle, which was adjudged to be high. A yellow card was given along with a penalty to the home side, who then failed to take advantage of the extra man. Newbold upped their game with 14 men and defended well.

Once back up to 15 players the Bold launched an attack involving the back line - Thomas, O’Brien and Scott being prominent and just as a final pass to a three-man overlap was taking place, a home side player stopped this with a high tackle.

Lee Lightowler goes over for the final try

The referee awarded the Bold a penalty, but even the neutral spectators could not believe no cards were produced from his pocket to penalise the culprit.

It was the home side that broke the second-half deadlock after 60 minutes of play with an attack that was successful with a converted try scored in the corner, 18-8. The next points were scored by the Bold, who won the home side lineout and drove forward with Ben Dawes making the hard yards, once again passing to Tom Dixon who ran in under the post to score, converted by O’Brien 18-15.

Once more the home side, after getting into Newbold’s 22 were awarded an offside penalty to make the score 21-15.

With time ticking away Newbold set off in attack, the ball going through many pairs of hands until Lee Lightowler was released down the wing to plunge over in the corner for the best try of the day. The touchline kick was converted by O’Brien 21-22 with two minutes of normal time remaining.

During the last few minutes of the game the play was in Newbold’s half with the home side desperate to score. Just when it seemed Newbold would hold out, a penalty was awarded for offside to the home side in Newbold’s 22. This was successfully kicked 24-22 to Worcester.

The end result meant Newbold gained a losing bonus point and now look forward to next week for their first home game of the season against Old Halesonians.