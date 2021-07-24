Rugby Railway Bowls Club are celebrating centenary

Members of Rugby Railway Bowls Club celebrating their centenary at the Warwickshire President’s game earlier this month

Rugby Railway Bowls Club are celebrating their centenary.

After 100 years of bowling, they are marking the anniversary with a series of special matches and events throughout 2021.

In the first of several important games to be played against visiting top sides, Rugby Railway hosted Peter Vale Humphreys’ Warwickshire President’s team on July 4, winning 132-76.

Mick Sharpe, Barry Kerr, Gina Sharpe and Phil Yeoman were 2-3 down after 5 ends, but ended winning 45-6 which included a Hotshot end!

They also held the unique ‘Mick Hill 100 Bowls Gala’ where 100 woods had to be on the green for the duration of the game.

It was a close competition with the ten teams separated by no more than 12 shots before the the winning team of Gina Sharpe, Dan Phillips and Ellie won the six- end final.

It was a very colourful event as socks of all sizes and colours were worn.

The cream of Bowls England will be at the Club on August 17 and Rugby Bowling Association on August 29. There are also a couple of invitation Galas being held.

This Saturday (July 24) the Hillmorton Road club have a game against ‘Friends of Bowls England’ at 2pm prior to which at 12.30pm Rugby’s Mayor Cllr Deepah Roberts will be judging the feverishly fought for flower pot arrangement competition!

The year will be rounded off with a Centenary Celebration evening at the Railway Club on November 21 when members and distinguished guest will be treated to fine dining, eloquent speech making and top entertainment.

In 1921 the bowls was played at Caldecott Park, with the Railway Club on Rugby Station.

The new Railway Club opened in 1958 in Hillmorton Road, next to the Central Station and the bowls pavilion opened in 1968.