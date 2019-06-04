RUGBY: Unforgettable day for Old Laurentians at Twickenham

Magical experience for Under 11s, meeting Martin Johnson and parading in front of 80,000 crowd

As a reward for their fantastic efforts at the Land Rover Cup Event back in October 2018, Old Laurentian Under 11s were invited to represent Wasps Rugby at English Club Rugby’s final showpiece game of the season at Twickenham Stadium.

Over 70 players, coaches, parents and supporters took the coach journey down bright and early to enjoy a day of pre-match planned activities followed by Saracens v Exeter.

The day started with a Q & A with Martin Johnson, the world cup winning England captain who was full of lively banter with the squad. This was followed by a walk on the hallowed turf and a squad photo on the Twickenham pitch – maybe a few will play there in years to come?

The squad then enjoyed the pre-match activities around the stadium before settling in for the first half of a very entertaining game. At half-time, the players were tasked with parading around the pitch in front of 80,000 cheering fans, something I’m sure they will never forget! We then watched Saracens win a close game before returning to the coach for our journey home after a long but unforgettable day.

This was a magical experience for a group of players who deserve everything they get. Throughout the 2018-2019 season, they gave 100% every single week and show rugby’s core values every time they play – as well as a bundle of talent alongside those values. Roll on Under 12s, we’re already looking forward to starting the new season.

Gareth Salisbury