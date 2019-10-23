RUGBY: Welsh pay the price for basic errors against Five Ways Old Eds

Trip to Greyhound in Hereford this weekend

Midlands 5 West (South)

Rugby Welsh 24

Five Ways Old Eds 36

Welsh were left to rue some basic mistakes which a clinical Old Ed’s side capitalised upon to secure their victory.

A minute silence was held pre match for well respected Glyn James, who sadly passed away in the week.

Welsh made some key handling errors in the opening ten minutes which saw them concede two early tries. Welsh steadied the ship with powerful drives by forwards Jamie Roche and Leigh Colledge and they were back in the game when the elusive Jack Taylor spotted a gap and raced in for a try, converted by Angus Wilson.

The Welsh scrummage began to get on top despite the larger Old Ed’s pack but the opposition centre was causing problems and they increased their lead. Welsh’s scrummage drove their opposition back and No 8 Andy Higham scored the try, to give a half time score of 12-19.

Jay Ellerington pounced for the next try but Old Eds quickly added a penalty goal and took control again with two quick tries as their lively backs always looked dangerous .

To Welsh’s credit they kept going and deservedly got a bonus point with their fourth try when Robin Tyerman showed good strength to score in the last play with Wilson adding the extras.

This week Welsh travel to Greyhound, in Hereford, with a coach being taken. Please contact club for travel arrangements.