RUGBY: Welsh team effort beats powerful Keresley

Rugby Welsh in their game with Keresley on Saturday

PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Midlands 5 West (South)

Rugby Welsh 14 Keresley 5

Another wet afternoon saw Welsh grind out a satisfying hard-fought victory against a strong Keresley outfit.

Welsh started well with Adam Bond and Robin Tyerman making some powerful midfield runs.

However Keresley’s defence was strong and they began to dominate possession with their large pack. They went through their phases well but to Welsh credit their defence was strong. The Coventry-based side took the lead when their livewire scrum half scored an opportunist try, when the ball popped out of a defensive Welsh scrum.

With Andy Higham winning plenty of lineout possession Welsh managed to gain a foothold in the game near the end of the half.

Jason Warren heading for the line

Although Ross Mawby suffered an arm injury, his replacement Jason Warren, himself recovering from an injury, made an immediate impact crashing over from a quickly taken penalty. Angus Wilson converted to give Welsh an unlikely 7-5 half time lead. Conditions remained poor and the game became more stop- start as injuries and tactics played a part.

Welsh extended their lead when from a lineout 30 metres out the forwards drove their opposition back at a rate of knots and Jason Warren burst out of the maul to score his second try, with Wilson adding the conversion.

Keresley always looked dangerous but Adam Bond was excellent in midfield putting in numerous tackles on Keresley’s threatening centre and powerful no8.

Scrum half Jay Ellerington’s box kicking kept Keresley in their own half and Todd Spencer worked hard in the back row. Another couple of injuries meant more Welsh reorganisation and the whole team deserve praise for their efforts in containing a powerful Keresley outfit as they held on to their victory.

Jason Warren came off the bench and scored two tries