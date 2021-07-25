Rugby's Kimberley Woods through to Olympic semi-finals in Tokyo

Rugby's Kimberley Woods (Photo Sam Mellish)

Rugby’s Kimberley Woods is comfortably through to Tuesday’s semi-finals of the women’s K1 canoe slalom at the Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre.

She qualified in eighth place in both runs. The top 24 go through.

In the first she clocked 107.63 but picked up a two-second time penalty for 109.63. Germany's Ricarda Funk was quickest in 101.90.

Kimberley went quicker in her second run, clocking 103.82 with four seconds of time penalties bringing her total to 107.82 and was again in eighth place. Australia's Jessica Fox was fastest this time, with a clean run in 98.46.