Rugby's Kimberley Woods through to Olympic semi-finals in Tokyo
Solid start as Rugby's 25-year-old canoe star books place in Tuesday's top 24.
Rugby’s Kimberley Woods is comfortably through to Tuesday’s semi-finals of the women’s K1 canoe slalom at the Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre.
She qualified in eighth place in both runs. The top 24 go through.
In the first she clocked 107.63 but picked up a two-second time penalty for 109.63. Germany's Ricarda Funk was quickest in 101.90.
Kimberley went quicker in her second run, clocking 103.82 with four seconds of time penalties bringing her total to 107.82 and was again in eighth place. Australia's Jessica Fox was fastest this time, with a clean run in 98.46.
On Tuesday, Kimberley will be 16th on the start-line in the semi-final at 1445 in Japan, which is 6.45am in the UK, eight hours behind. The event starts at 1400. Only the top ten will go through to the final later in the day (1615 in Japan), which is 8.15am in the UK.