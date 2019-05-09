RUNNING: Join Rugby's 2019 Ready Steady Fun Run

5k event raising money for local good causes

Rugby’s Ready Steady Fun Run returns on Sunday, May 19. The annual event is organised by Rugby Round Table in conjunction with Rugby & Northampton Athletics Club.

Raising funds for worthy local causes, the 5k event is open to runners of all abilities, male and female, from the age of 8 years.

First staged in 2009 as the target event for the inaugural Beginners Ladies Running Group, it has continued to grow in popularity year on year.

The fun run is a timed one-lap course starting and finishing at Rugby’s athletics track, next to the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Centre. All finishers will receive a medal and post-run goodies and Rugby Physiotherapy will be on hand for a post-race massage and advice on how to relieve aching muscles.

Younger children (under 8 years old) can also get involved with taster athletics activities provided by Rugby & Northampton AC and races on the track after the 5k run.

The event is being supported by Brown & Cockerill Lettings, which means that all funds raised will be split between the athletics club and Rugby Round Table, who in turn distribute the funds to local charities and community causes.

Registration details can be found via the facebook event page or at www.randnac.org.

The entry fee is £12 for adults and £6 for under 16s. On the day entries will be accepted at a cost of £15 for adults and £6 for under 16s.