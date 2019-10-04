RUNNING: Ladies' running group take double-decker bus load to Windsor 10k

Great Britain star Jo Pavey joins Rugby runners' celebration picnic

After completing the Windsor Women’s 10K in 2018, Heather Mclaren recommended it to her friends in the Ladies Running Group at Rugby & Northampton AC. This year they had to book a double-decker for 80 members to join her! “Our group is about fun, fitness and friendship and many of the members had never been to Windsor so we were all very excited,” said Heather.

Every member completed the race – which was started by World, European and Commonwealth medallist Jo Pavey MBE. The celebrity runner, who had heard about the Rugby Ladies’ bus trip, even joined the group at their celebration picnic. “What a day!” exclaimed lead coach Kay Shaw. “There were so many highlights, from cheering 80 amazing ladies over the finish line to Jo Pavey hanging out with us at the end. As always, there was a superb team spirit with everyone genuinely supporting each other.”

Their next beginners running course will start in the new year. Contact ladiesrunninggroup@gmail.com