RUNNING: Pictures from Rugby's 2019 Ready Steady Fun Run

Pictures by Mike Baker

Over 200 adults and juniors took to the roads of Rugby for the Ready Steady Fun Run 5K charity event, now in its 11th year.

Organised by Rugby Round Table and R&N AC’s Ladies Running Group, the event was open to runners of all abilities and included many beginners from the Ladies Running Group at Rugby & Northampton Athletic Club running their first ever 5K.

The overall winner of the main 5K event in a time of 17:11 was Andrew Siggers, followed in the senior male category by Vedran Versic, with R&N AC runner Cian Hutton coming in third.

The first junior boy home was 12-year-old Arthur Tilt who ran a phenomenal race, finishing second overall in 18:14, with Dominic Evans and Oliver Bell in second and third in their category and an impressive fourth and sixth in the overall race.

All three Junior boys on the podium are R&N AC runners posting fantastic times.

First lady home was R&N AC athlete Tilly Lea in 20:11 followed by last year’s winner Olivia Sheehan.

Helen Andrews, who only joined the Ladies Running Group beginners’ course in February, came in third for the ladies.

The junior girls were led home by club runner Georgia Gercs, who finished in 21:48, followed by Eloise Geary, with Sophia Baxter joining them on the podium in third.

Trophies and prizes were presented to the winners by Deputy Mayor Cllr Deepah Roberts alongside MP Mark Pawsey who, again, took part in the annual event.

Kay Shaw leads the warm-up

Rugby Round Table Chairman Tom Koe said: “What a fantastic, friendly morning. Thanks to all our runners and lead sponsor Brown & Cockerill, as well as Webb Ellis & Rugby Physiotherapy.

“Due to their support, we can continue to make much needed donations to local community causes”

Rugby Ladies Running Group lead coach Kay Shaw sent her congratulations to all the runners but especially the Ladies Running Group ‘Class of 2019’ who have been training hard for this event since February.

A full results list and photographs are available on the Facebook event page.

Winner Andrew Siggers

