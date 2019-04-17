SAILING: Draycote Sailing Club celebrates 50th anniversary

Party for 146 members, past and present

PICTURES BY MALCOLM LEWIN

Club President Harry Sayers and his wife Annette cut the cake celebrating Draycote Sailing Clubs 50th anniversary

Draycote Water Sailing Club held their 50th birthday party earlier this month, with 146 past and present members in attendance.

These included nine of the 14 Club Commodores who are still alive and Olympic gold medallist, Matt Gotrel, who is one of a select group of people who were third generation members of the Club, his grandparents and parents having also been members.

The guests, on Saturday, April 6, were greeted on arrival by the current Commodore, Jeremy Atkins, and Club Manager, Dave Rowe, and then mingled, meeting old friends they hadn’t seen for many years.

On display was a memory board summarising the Club’s first 50 years and a slide show of some of the characters who had been members of the Club. These sparked many happy memories and reminiscences.

Commodore Jeremy Atkins in front of the memory wall

After food was served, the Commodore began the formal proceedings, giving a brief state of the nation address and then playing a personal video message to the club from Sir Robin Knox-Johnston who is also celebrating a 50th anniversary this year having completed the Golden Globe Race just weeks before the Club held its first race in 1969.

Matt Gotrel then talked about his early days as a member at Draycote Water, moving on to racing internationally in the 29er and then being part of the national 49er squad.

He switched to rowing, culminating in winning a gold medal at the Rio Olympics. He is now back sailing in the GBR team in the professional Sail GP series.

The formal part of the evening was concluded by the President, Harry Sayers, talking about the founding of the club and then cutting the birthday cake with his wife Annette.

Olympic Gold Medallist Matt Gotrel with club member Caroline Noel

The informal part of the evening continued for many hours, and most were on the startline for the next morning’s racing!

The club’s 50th anniversary celebrations continue with the club Open Day on Saturday, May 18, 11am – 4pm, when we welcome visitors to look around the sailing club, talk to members about the joys of sailing and windsurfing and also have a chance to go out for a sail in one of the club’s boats with an experienced sailor.

Draycote Water Sailing Club provides a range of training courses accredited by the RYA, sailing’s national governing body, to take participants from beginners up to racing in performance dinghies.

It is also a specialist centre for the windsurfing training.

Nine of the clubs 14 living Commodores at the half-century celebrations

To book courses or enquire about membership, contact (01788) 814418 or visit the club website www.draycotewater.co.uk.