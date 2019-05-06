SAILING Have a go at Draycote Water's free open day

All ages welcome to try sailing and windsurfing

PICTURES FROM LAST YEAR'S OPEN DAY BY MALCOLM LEWIN

Members ready to welcome visitors at the 2018 event

Free Sailing Sessions at Draycote Water’s Open Day on Saturday, May 18

Draycote Water Sailing Club is repeating its successful Open Day format to encourage potential sailors of all ages to come out on the water and see if sailing or windsurfing is a sport for them.

Running from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, May 18, visitors will be able to look around the sailing club, talk to members about the joys of sailing and windsurfing and also have a chance to go out for a sail in one of the club’s boats with an experienced sailor. All necessary sailing gear will be provided by the club. Just bring along your own footwear, such as old trainers which you don’t mind getting wet, and a towel.

“We invite everyone to come and see for themselves what a great sport sailing is and be inspired to take up a sport they can enjoy for years to come,” said Club Commodore, Jeremy Atkins.

This year’s Open Day follows last year’s successful event which was enjoyed by a large number of visitors of all ages and led to many following up with training courses and joining the club.

One family reports: “We visited your Open Day last year with a view to joining the Club. All of us have a love of boating and our 9-year-old daughter really fancied sailing. Following on from the Open Day, we joined as a family membership, with our daughter completing her RYA Youth Dinghy Sailing course and is now part of the Draycote Youth & Juniors, sailing in the Friday evening and Saturday morning Club sessions. She now has her own Topper dinghy stored at Draycote – and loves it.”

Draycote Water Sailing Club is situated in the Severn Trent Country Park between Rugby and Southam and is open with safety boat cover every day of the year except Christmas Day.

The club has about 700 active sailing members, ranging in age from six to over 70. But the club is still keen to attract new members. “There are so many different types of sailing dinghy out there, there is sure to be one to suit every age and physical ability, whether you just want to potter around on a Saturday afternoon or take part in racing in modern performance dinghies,” said Mr Atkins. The Club also has about 35 boats available for members to hire.

“Sailing is also a great sport for youngsters, enabling them to learn new skills and make friends while getting lots of exercise and fresh air.”

The Club provides a range of training courses accredited by the RYA, sailing’s national governing body, to take participants from beginners up to racing in performance dinghies. It is also a specialist centre for the windsurfing training. To book courses, contact 01788 814418.

The Open Day is part of the RYA’s nationwide ‘Push the Boat Out’ initiative during May to get sailing clubs and centres nationwide inviting local people to come and ‘have a go’ at sailing and windsurfing.

For general enquiries please contact 01788 814418 or visit the Club website

PICTURES BY MALCOLM LEWIN

A pirate to entertain the youngsters!

Learning the basics on the land-trainer before going on the water

