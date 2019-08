Images from Rugby Borough girls' football festival, Thornfield bowling club galas and Warwickshire Bears

Here's a quick look back at some of the week's sport in pictures: Rugby Borough enjoyed their inaugural girls' festival at Kilsby Lane. Warwickshire Bears bowlers celebrated their second Balcomb Trophy success and Thornfield held two bowls galas.

1. Football Action from the Festival of Football at Kilsby Lane other Buy a Photo

2. Football Action from Rugby Borough Girls' Festival of Football at Kilsby Lane other Buy a Photo

3. Football Borough Girls enjoying the one of the games at the Kilsby Lane festival other Buy a Photo

4. Football More than 300 girls from all over the Midlands took part in Rugby Borough's girls Festival of Football other Buy a Photo

View more