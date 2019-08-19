SWIMMING: Talented Rugby trio compete in prestigious English Nationals

Dan Carey reaches four finals

Rugby Swimming Club's talented trio Matthew Seaton, Anna Farrow and Dan Carey made the trip north to Sheffield to swim in the prestigious English Nationals at Ponds Forge.

This would be early starts for the heats and long days for those making the finals, but was just reward for the dedication of Matthew and Dan making it a second year and the emerging talent of Anna making her debut at the event this season.

Matthew was returning to the Nationals, to swim the same event he did last year, the 200m back. Despite falling short of his personal best time, he swam 2:16.96 ranking him 15th after the heat swim, three places better than he had entered. Swimming in the tough 17-year-old category, Matthew felt it was a strong way to finish off the season.

On Sunday, Anna swam in the 50m butterfly having secured a place with a qualification time of 30.38s in 15th position. Despite a slow reaction time at the start, Anna swam well with a PB of 30.30s, narrowly missing out on a place in the final by 0.05s, finishing 11th overall. She was pleased to have improved on her entry position and time, and gained valuable experience of competing at the national level. The race was a great end to a very successful season for Anna.

Dan swam the 50 free on Wednesday with a storming time of 25.27 to take an unexpected place in the final in 8th place. Friday saw him returning to his favoured back stroke events. In the 50m distance Dan recorded a PB of 28.57 to take 4th in the heats, so high hopes in the late afternoon finals.

However, after recording another PB of 28.54 he just missed the medals in 4th place. Saturday saw Dan swim 100m back in 1:02.26 again making the final in 8th but after a poor start he could not improve his placing in the final, despite an improved time of 1:01.96. Dan’s last chance was to come over 200m, where he went out fast and held on to make the final in another PB of 2:16.97 in 9th. Another PB in the final of 2:16.80 saw him finish the meet in 9th. He was disappointed to have missed out on a medal but to reach four finals was great end of season for Dan.

Finally special thanks from swimmers and parents to Rugby’s Lead Coach Lucas Gregory, who has nurtured and coached this talent group to success at national level. Everyone hopes to see Rugby swimmers at the Nationals again next year.