SYNCHRO: Fantastic Rugby swimmers win 27 county medals from 27 events

Trophies for highest individual figure score and overall club points too

Rugby Swimming Club Synchro travelled to Walsall for the Warwickshire County Age Groups and Championships and Invitation on June 23. For Rugby SC, this is a target event on their calendar with 75 swimmers from the club qualifying to compete and attending participating in a range of events across all age groups.

.

A long and successful day in Walsall meant medals across all age groups and events for Rugby SC swimmers.

For the Warwickshire Age Group and Championships - Rugby SC came away with a total of 13 gold medals, eight silver medals and six bronze medals across the 27 events contested.

This included a clean sweep in the 15-18 age group with Laura Cunha winning gold in the Figures and Solo events, Nayana Walker and Freya Thomas winning the duet event and the Free Team of Laura, Nayana, Freya, Amelia Quinn, Abby Huett, Cassie Reed, Emily Dakin and Danielle Medgett winning the Free Team.

In the same age group, the 1518 Div 2 Combo of Mae Howard, Anna Kempson, Lizzy Pritchard, Nyah Munden-Edge, Jess Farndon, Katie McConnell, Eleanor Garrard, Bethany Clarke, Maisie Grinter and Jen Ravenhall also won the gold medal. Amelia Quinn won bronze in the Figures and Nayana Walker bronze in the solo events of the same age group.

.

Other mentions to India Townsend winning Silver medal in figures, solo, duet (with Imogen Ravenhall) and free team (with Imogen, Tyra Watson, Alexa Holland and Matilda John) in the 12U age group. England Development Squad member Georgia Lindsay was placed second in the 131415 Age Group figures, and moved up to the gold place for the solo event, and duet event with Lili Carroll - who also won the bronze medal in the figures and silver medal in the solo events.

Eve Howard and Charlie Putt also took the bronze medal in the duet event in the 131415 Age Group. Other medals came in the 12U Combination Team Division 1 Category (gold for Team B and silver for Team A), 131415 Free Team 1st place, 1318 Division 1 1st place, 131415 Division 2 Combo 1st place and Championship Combo 2nd place. All of this success also meant that the Geoff Croad Trophy for the highest individual Figure Score went to Laura Cunha as well as the Overall Club Points Trophy was awarded to Rugby SC.

As a part of the same competition, swimmers and clubs from outside of the county are invited to compete and forms the 'Invitational' part of the competition. In this part of the event Rugby SC athletes awarded five gold medals, eight silver medals and eight bronze medals.

A wonderful day all round and a real 'club' event!

.

If you would like to know more about the fantastic sport of synchronised swimming, there is a free taster session (for girls and boys) at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Centre in Rugby on Thursday, July 11. For more information or to book your place, please email Hannah Secher at rugbysynchro.headcoach@gmail.com.