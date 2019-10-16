TAG RUGBY: Dunchurch and St Marie's schools in final of Rugby's own world cup tournament

Italy triumph over France as the 16 schools each represent a competing nation

Sixteen local schools involving 160 children took part in a tag rugby competition, hosted by St Marie’s Catholic Primary School in celebration of the Rugby World Cup.

Each school represented a competing World Cup nation.

St Marie’s, who were representing France, had a week of Rugby related activities that included French lessons, a French breakfast, tag rugby in their PE lessons and a visit to the Rugby Hall of Fame.

The event last Friday was made even more special by the attendance of the Argentinian Ambassador to the UK, who accepted the invitation to visit St Marie’s School and to watch the tournament.

He also met with the Mayor of Rugby Cllr Bill Lewis, MP Mark Pawsey and Cllr Ian Picker.

St Marie’s also arranged for the Ambassador to visit Rugby School and the Hall of Fame.

St Matthew’s Bloxam, who were representing Argentina, were introduced to the Ambassador and he spent some time talking to the children, being pleased that they did such a good job of representing his country.

The children looked impressive with their blue and white face paint and flags.

After some hard fought matches in the pool rounds the final was between Dunchurch Junior School - representing Italy - and St Marie’s Catholic Primary School.

It was a very close game with Dunchuch winning by three tries to two.

All of the children enjoyed a fantastic day and were presented with their medals, cup and prizes by the Mayor and Argentinian Ambassador.

Nigel Higgs from St Marie’s would like to thank Mark Pawsey and Ian Picker for their support and vision, Rugby St Andrew’s RFC for hosting the competition, Ian Smart from the Harris Academy, Hannah Faulkes and her team from Wasps and Rugby Borough Council for providing the inflatable rugby games, as well as teachers, parents and children for making it a very special day.