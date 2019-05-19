TRIATHLON: Challenge of long distance events for Rugby's triathletes

From 100 mile cycle ride to three marathons in three days on Devon coast

Rugby Triathlon Club members managed to avoid the awful weather last Saturday by doing their events on Sunday or further away from home.

Sally Boon and Andrew Boon on the Birmingham cycle ride

Garry Swinburn, Sophie Albon, Alan Towler, Laura McCrystal, Carl Hawkins, Sally Boon, Andrew Boon and others took part in the Velo Birmingham and Midlands sportive.

The 100-mile closed road bike event went well for the club members and they were lucky with great weather throughout the day.

The closed road event is an awesome opportunity for riders and the locals were incredibly welcoming throughout which really adds to the occasion. The whole event was of course marred by the tragic passing of one of the competitors.

Racing in his first middle distance triathlon Jamie Frearson competed the Pays D’aix IM 70.3 in France in a very respectable 6:48:03.

Jamie Frearson at the half ironman in France

Jamie took the leap from sprint distance to half ironman to give him a kick up the rear to put some training in, and clearly he did!

The hills on the bike course were all left to the last part of the course making for a gruelling transition on to the run, however it was still a great debut at the distance.

David Williams took on a big running challenge competing in the Devon Coastal Challenge, three marathons in three days along the North Devon coastline.

Somewhat notorious for its brutal elevation changes this was a gruelling few days for David. He came home in 9th on day 1, 3rd on day 2 but unfortunately had to stop 8 miles into day 3.

The previous day’s 8 500ft of climbing and descending had taken to much of a toll on his legs. An amazing achievement regardless.

Ali Moult, Judith Harper, Greg Ashley, Nicola Smith, Garry Haynes, Russel Cager and Bev Masterman headed up to the Peak District to compete in the White Peak trail run.

Run in the Southern Peak District this is another event famed for its sharp inclines and descents.

Most of the Rugby Triathletes opted for the 16 mile edition and a few for the 6 mile. The weather was beautiful throughout and made for a thoroughly enjoyable run across the best the Peak District has to offer.