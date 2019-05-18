TRIATHLON: Four podium places for juniors in Nuneaton Aquathon

Rugby Junior Triathlon Club

Rugby Junior Triathlon Club enjoyed another great turnout at the popular aquathlon at Pingles Leisure Centre, Nuneaton, last week.

Geogia Stiles- 1st TS2

The aquathlon, which consists of a swim followed by a fast, track run, was a great opportunity for the juniors to work on their PBs which resulted in four podium places.

Eleanor Griffiths and Jacob Hayward sped into second place in the Tri Start category while in TS2, Georgia Stiles raced into first place followed by Scarlett Sanders in 3rd.

Nuneaton Junior Aquathlon results: Tri Start - 8 years (50m swim/400m run): Girls: 2nd – Eleanor Griffiths – 4:10; 6th - Ruby Daly – 4:40.

Boys: 2nd - Jacob Hayward – 4:04

Eleanor Griffiths was 2nd in her Tri Start event

Tri Star 1 - 9-10 years (150m swim/1200m run: Girls: 7th - Layla Rose – 10:26; 9th - Holly Allen – 10:42; 16th - Niamh Daly – 11:28.

Boys: 4th - William Dredge – 10:01; 9th - Nate Tilt – 11:46; 10th – Aaron Morris – 12:18.

Tri Star 2 - 11-12 years (200m swim/1600m run): Girls: 1st – Georgia Stiles – 9:56; 3rd - Scarlett Sanders – 11:19; 4th - Emily Hayward – 11:25; 8th – Zoe Dredge – 13:08; 9th – Georgina Griffiths - 13:12; 11th - Erin Beasley – 13:47; 14th – Madison Bailey – 14:37; 15th – Rebecca Exelby – 15:31.

Boys: 13th – George Morris – 12:45

Scarlett Sanders was 3rd in TS2

Tri Star 3 - 13-14 years (300m swim/2400m run): Girls: 5th - Hannah Tilt – 17:53.

Boys: 5th - Lucas Coates – 19:02; 6th – Harrison Bailey – 21:01.

More information about the club’s adult and junior sections can be found at www.rugbytriathlon.org.uk