TRIATHLON PICTURES: Junior triathletes in first race of season at Southam

Great benchmark after winter's training

Rugby Junior Triathlon Club kicked off their first race of the season at Southam’s Kid’s Triathlon on, Sunday.

Some 21 juniors took part in the local race, which consists of a swim, in the college pool, followed by a cycle and then a run on the school field, all at various distances according to age group.

Missing the previous day’s Storm Hannah the Juniors raced in chillier temperatures than those enjoyed the previous week.

With four new juniors racing their first ever triathlon, this popular, local event is a great way for the children to set their benchmark for the season ahead.

Luke Broomhead (left) and Lucas Coates (right) in Sunday's TS3 race

Results: Tri Start - 8 years (50m swim/800m bike/500m run: 9th - Jacob Hayward – 10:11; 10th - Finlay Heywood – 10:52; 12th - Ruby Daly – 12:16

Tri Star 1 - 9-10 years (150m swim/1600m bike/1000m run): 8th - Layla Rose – 17:46; 14th - William Stiles – 18:31; 15th - Holly Allen – 18:33; 21st - Niamh Daly – 19:48; 26th – Sebastian Tobin – 21:57; 28th - Edith Heywood – 22:12; 29th - Alex Stainton – 23:16; 31st - Aaron Morris – 25:19.

Tri Star 2 - 11-12 years (200m swim/3200m bike /2000m run): 11th - Emily Hayward – 28:20; 14th - Scarlett Sanders – 29:15; 16th – Georgia Stiles – 29:57; 20th – George Morris – 31:34; 27th - Erin Beasley – 34:39; 30th – Rebecca Exelby – 37:04; 32nd – Madison Bailey – 38:53

Tri Star 3 - 13-14 years (300m swim/4000m bike/3000m run): 13th – Luke Broomhead – 41:24; 14th - Lucas Coates – 42:03; 15th – Harrison Bailey – 44:11

Visit: www.rugbytriathlon.org.uk for more details of the junior and senior sections

Emily Hayward on the cycle leg in the TS2 event

Georgia Stiles competing in TS2 at Southam

Luke Broomhead in the Tri Star 3 race