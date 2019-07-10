TRIATHLON PICTURES: Juniors take on toughest race in calendar

Rugby Triathlon Club

Sandwell triathlon is possibly one of the toughest races in the junior’s calendar, consisting of a lake swim, a closed and fast road cycle and finishing with an out and back run around Swan Lake.

Last Sunday at Sandwell Valley Country Park, 13 hardcore members of Rugby Junior Triathlon stepped up to the mark and toughed it out against other youngsters from the region.

The West Midlands based race feels more like that of an adult triathlon, taking a lot more grit and determination than some of the more nurturing school and pool-based races the juniors are used to.

The day was a dramatic one with personal bests all round and a podium place for Jake Louis in the Youth category.

Nate Tilt (TS1)

Results: Tri Star 1 - 9-10 years: William Dredge was fastest out of the boys racing into 6th place with a time of 18:27, followed by Benjamin Spires in 16th at 21:35 then Nate Tilt in 17th place at 22:36. Holly Allen was fastest out of the girls in 7th place with a time of 20:17 followed by Layla Rose in 8th at 20:33. Niamh Daly followed behind in 11th place at 22:33.

Tri Star 2 - 11-12 years : First for the girls in the TS2 category was Emily Hayward with a time of 22:51 in 4th place closely followed by Scarlett Sanders in 5th at 23:31. Zoe Dredge followed behind in 13th place with a time of 28:48 and Eleanor Thomas finished off in 15th at 39:52.

Tri Star 3 - 13-14 years: Captain, Luke Broomhead was first in for the boys in 11th place with a time of 32:16. With Captain for the girls, Hannah Tilt racing in to 14th place at 35:32

Youth - 15-16 years : Jake Louis stepped up to the podium with an impressive second place and a time of 33:53.

Visit: www.rugbytriathlon.org.uk for more on the club and their Viridian Triathlon in September.

Hannah Tilt (TS3)

Luke Broomhead (TS3)

Niamh Daly (TS1)

Will Dredge (TS1)

Scarlett Sanders (TS2)

Layla Rose (TS1)

Emily Hayward (TS2)

Benjamin Spires (TS1)