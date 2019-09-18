Twenty-two of Rugby Triathlon Club's junior triathletes returned to the Southam Autumn Triathlon last Sunday for their penultimate race of the season; between them they bagged an incredible seven podium places for their age groups. In his first ever sprint distance, Tom Tyler stormed into first place, both overall and in the youth category, with an incredible time of 59:09. 15-year old Tyler was closely followed by 16-year-old Jake Louis with a time of 1:02:12 in fifth place overall and 1st place in the senior category. The younger juniors followed through with their own successes in the afternoon with five more wins making the day possibly one of the club’s most successful races to date. More information about the club’s adult and junior sections can be found at - www.rugbytriathlon.org.uk
TRIATHLON PICTURES: Rugby Juniors take Southam by storm with seven podium places
Victory for Tom Tyler in his first sprint distance event
