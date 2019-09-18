TRIATHLON PICTURES: Rugby Juniors take Southam by storm with seven podium places

Victory for Tom Tyler in his first sprint distance event

Twenty-two of Rugby Triathlon Club's junior triathletes returned to the Southam Autumn Triathlon last Sunday for their penultimate race of the season; between them they bagged an incredible seven podium places for their age groups. In his first ever sprint distance, Tom Tyler stormed into first place, both overall and in the youth category, with an incredible time of 59:09. 15-year old Tyler was closely followed by 16-year-old Jake Louis with a time of 1:02:12 in fifth place overall and 1st place in the senior category. The younger juniors followed through with their own successes in the afternoon with five more wins making the day possibly one of the club’s most successful races to date. More information about the club’s adult and junior sections can be found at - www.rugbytriathlon.org.uk

1. Niamh Daly - TS1 Tri Star 1: Boys: 9th Will Stiles 18:14; 10th William Dredge 18:47; 15th Nate Tilt 22:03; 16th - Aaron Morris 23:18. Girls: 5th Holly Allen 18:17; 6th Layla Rose 18:39; 7th Niamh Daly 19:52; 8th - Edith Heywood 20:41

2. Nate Tilt - TS1 Nate Tilt competing in Tri Star 1 - 9-10 years (150m swim/1600m bike/1000m Run)

3. Jake Louis and Tom Tyler Tom Tyler stormed into first place, both overall and in the youth category, with an incredible time of 59:09. 15-year old Tyler was closely followed by 16-year-old Jake Louis with a time of 1:02:12 in fifth place overall and 1st place in the senior category

4. Madison Bailey - TS2 Tri Star 2 - 11-12 years (200m swim/3200m Bike/2000m Run): Girls: 2nd - Emily Hayward 26:41; 3rd - Scarlett Sanders 28:59; 4th - Georgia Stiles 30:09; 8th - Zoe Dredge 33:39; 11th - Madison Bailey 39:47. Boys: 18th George Morris 34:57

