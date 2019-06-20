TRIATHLON: Rugby Juniors race at historic setting of Stowe House in Beachborough triathlon

Awful weather doesn't dampen enthusiasm as 21 members compete in Buckinghamshire

On Sunday 21 members from Rugby Junior Triathlon Club gathered at the historic Stowe House to race at the Beachborough School Junior Triathlon.

Hannah Tilt (TS3)

With honey coloured stone columns and the beautiful Buckinghamshire countryside as its picturesque backdrop the juniors battled through mixed conditions including heavy rain showers and gusty winds but the inclement weather didn’t dampen the children’s enthusiasm.

A strong field of junior athletes made tough racing with Rugby competing against many clubs from the Buckinghamshire area.

The triathlon consisted of a pool swim and cycle followed by a run.

Beachborough Junior Triathlon results:

TS1 competitors William Stiles, William Dredge, Layla Rose and Holly Allen

Tri Start - 8 years (50m swim/1000m cycle/500m Run)

Jacob Haywood was fastest overall with a time of 9:50/15th place, followed by Eleanor Griffiths with a time of 10:52/21st.

Tri Star 1 - 9-10 years (150m swim/2000m cycle/1000m Run)

William Stiles was fastest out of the boys 16:18/30th, closely followed by William Dredge, 16:26/33rd and first of the girls Holly Allen with a time of 16:50/45th. Following behind was Benjamin Spires – 18:11/70th, Layla Rose – 18:57/77th, Nate Tilt – 21:09/94th, Aaron Morris – 21:59/100th and Alex Staiton 26:22/105th.

Jake Louis (Youth)

Tri Star 2 - 11-12 years (200m swim/4000m cycle/2000m Run)

First for the girls in the TS2 category was Emily Haywood with a time of 25:59/27th followed by friend Scarlett Sanders 26:57/34th, first for the boys was George Morris at 28:58/54th. Following George was Zoe Dredge – 29:18/58th, Georgia Stiles – 29:22/59th, Georgina Griffiths – 32:12/79th and Madison Bailey – 36:54/92nd.

Tri Star 3 - 13-14 years (300m swim/5000m cycle/2500m Run)

First in this category was Captain for the girls, Hannah Tilt who achieved a time of 33:13/39th followed by Captain for the boys, Luke Broomhead at 34:15/45th; Harrison Bailey followed at 44:08/65th.

Scarlett Saunders (TS2)

Youth - 15-16 years (300m swim/5000m cycle/2500m Run)

After taking some time out from triathlon, to revise for his GCSEs, Jake Louis returned to the field, achieving an impressive fourth place for the boys with a time of 26:18.

