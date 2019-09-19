TRIATHLON: Sophie Kirk smashes Viridian course record from 2012

Sell-out entry of more than 300 competitors in Rugby Triathlon Club organised event

PICTURED: Viridian Daventry Triathlon 2019 overall individual winners - (from left) Daventry Town Deputy Mayor Cllr Lynne Taylor, Sophie Kirk, Jack Bond and Tom Welch, Marketing Manager Viridian Nutrition.

Sophie Kirk from ‘Ful-onTri’ smashed the Ladies course record by over a minute at the eighth Viridian Daventry Triathlon on Sunday (September 8th) by posting a time of 1:03:55, winning the ladies overall prize with a time over a minute quicker than the previous record set in 2012.

The sell-out sprint distance triathlon attracted over 300 competitors and produced some terrific racing. Jack Bond won the men’s overall; Nuneaton Triathlon Club won the Viridian Gold Team category for the third year on the trot and Team JAK produced the best time of all the relay teams.

Rugby Triathlon Club Race Director Matt Hayward said: “What a great way to mark the eighth triathlon in Daventry – with a new course record! It’s inspiring to see so many people of all standards competing in this race. Daventry is a perfect location as it has a great leisure centre and country park and the facilities to make a memorable event. We’d like to thank all our supporters and volunteers for getting involved and making it so successful.”

Organised by Rugby Triathlon Club in support of its two charities – Bloodwise and Childrens Christmas Wish List - the event was again sponsored by Viridian Nutrition, The Sheaf Street Health Store and Leisure Lakes.

The Viridian Daventry Triathlon is a sprint distance race. Competitors swam 400m in the Daventry Leisure Centre, cycled 20k locally and ran 5k around the Daventry Country Park.

If you are interested in taking part in triathlon, more information concerning the club's adult and junior sections can be found at www.rugbytriathlon.org.uk.

