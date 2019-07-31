TRIATHLON: Super Saturday for triathlete Tom Tyler

Rugby Junior Triathlon Club round-up

Junior triathlete Tom Tyler has been going from strength to strength this season and didn’t disappoint while competing at the British Triathlon Youth and Super Series at Hetton Lyons Super Saturday Triathlon.

George and Aaron Morris at Ashby childrens triathlon

The 15-year-old raced twice on the same course which consisted of a 300m open water swim followed by a flat and fast, closed road draft legal cycle and ending with a 1.8km run.

Racing was increasingly difficult with unpredictable weather conditions flitting between torrential downpours and glorious sunshine.

In his opening heat Tom finished in 17th place in a time of 23 minutes and 17 seconds, just missing out on the finals for that heat.

In his second race and on the same course – the B final – he raced to a fantastic fourth place with a time of 23-29. Overall these two results culminated in Tyler finishing 28th out of 60 overall.

Rugby Junior Triathlon Club members at the Henley Kids Fun Triathlon at the weekend

Wrapping up for the day, Tom competed in a relay, which was his third and final race, with his team finishing in ninth place.

The following day George and Aaron Morris took part in the Ashby Triathlon, which was a 100m swim, 3km cycle and 100m run.

In the 10-11 years George was 10th in 15:48 while Aaron was 13th in the 8-9 years in 20:13.

Meanwhile on Saturday July 27, 11 juniors camped overnight in Oxfordshire in preparation for the Henley-on-Thames Kids Fun Triathlon, which also acted as a great bonding exercise for all involved.

This consisted of a pool swim followed by a cycle and run on grass of varying distances according to age.

Results: 6-9 years (25m Swim/1000m Cycle/500m Run)

Ruby Daly 12:04; Phoebe Sanders 12:43

8-11 years (50m Swim/2000m Cycle/1000m Run): Girls: Layla Rose 16:51; Niamh Daly 18:55

Boys: Finley Heywood 18:01; Jacob Hayward 18:53; Nate Tilt 22:45

10-13 years (75m Swim/1500m Cycle/1500m Run): Edith Heywood 25:43

12-15 years (100m Swim/4000m Cycle/2000m Run): Emily Hayward 25:50; Scarlett Sanders 37:22

13-16 years (150m Swim/4000m Cycle/2500m Run): Hannah Tilt 31:00

More information about the club’s adult and junior sections as well as the club’s very own Viridian Daventry Triathlon – held in September – can be found at www.rugbytriathlon.org.uk