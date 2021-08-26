Unprecedented medal success for Rugby & Northampton athletes

Harry Pritchett won the Under 15s triple jump title (Picture by Tony Ritchings Photography)

Rugby & Northampton AC enjoyed unprecedented success at the Midlands Championships for U15 and U17 year old athletes , which took place at Nuneaton at the weekend.

They claimed no less than 13 individual medals and a whole raft of personal bests, writes John Gercs.

On the track, the sprinters shone with Ella Darby and Olivia Monk claiming silver and bronze in the U15G 100m.

There was also a bronze for Josh Sothcott in the U15B 300m whilst Harry Pritchett claimed silver in the U15B 80m hurdles.

Harry went one better in the triple jump with victory with 9.56m, whilst Maia Thompson leapt to a new personal best of 1.39m to claim silver in the U15G high jump.

It was in the throws, however, where R&N athletes shone brightest and were dominant.

William Speed-Andrews claimed silver in the U15 hammer with 29.27m - a position matched by Matthew Ward in the U17 event.

Matthew also took bronze medal in the U17 shot with 9. 07m with team mate Jeremy Gundle claiming the silver with 9.94m. The U15B discus also saw two medals for R&N athletes with Josh Sothcott claiming silver in 26.82m and Robbie Dale bronze with 24.73m.

The final medal was claimed by Gabe Mayall with second place in the U15B javelin with 37.07m. Well done to all those that took part.

The Rugby & Northampton AC medallists were:

100m U15G Ella Darby - silver 12.74s

100m U15G Olivia Monk - bronze 12.98s

300m U15B Josh Sothcott - bronze 39.34s

80m U15B Hurdles Harry Pritchett - silver 13.53s

High jump U15G Maia Thompson - silver 1. 39m

Triple jump U15B Harry Pritchett - gold - 9.56m

Shot U17M Jeremy Gundle - silver 9.94m

Shot U17M Matthew Ward - bronze 9.07m

Discus U15B Josh Sothcott - silver 26m 82

Discus U15B Robbie Dale - bronze 24.73m

Javelin U15B - Gabe Mayall - silver 37.07m

Hammer U15B - William Speed-Andrews - silver 29. 27m