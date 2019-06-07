VOLLEYBALL: Phoenix men miss out on silverware

Rugby team beaten in Plate final

It wasn’t to be in this year’s West Midlands Volleyball finals. Rugby Phoenix Men succumbed 3-0 in the Plate final held in Dudley at the weekend against a strong Tamworth Spartans side.

Rugby Phoenix men's volleyball team

Phoenix had been pushing for promotion earlier in the season but with a couple of losses at the end of the season any hopes of silverware rested on the cup competitions.

The men struggled to find their usual consistency of passing and some tired looking blocking contrived to give the Spartans a straightforward win on the day.

Training starts again in September after a well earned summer rest.