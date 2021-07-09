Young athletes shine as Rugby & Northampton win by over 150 points

ISABELLE KNIGHT storming to victory in the U13 girls 4 x 100m relay

Photos courtesy of Tony Ritchings photography

Having already won the first UKYDL match at Milton Keynes which was reduced because of Covid procedures, the youngsters from R and N took part in their first full league competition for almost two years at Banbury, writes John Gercs. Several athletes were isolating but this gave others the chance to shine with many athletes making their debut for the club.

Competition was fierce throughout but R and N finished the event well clear of Stratford and Coventry, winning by over 150 points

JOSH SOTHCOTT winning the U15 300m race

For the U11s, there were victories for Eva Hession, David Allen, Kieran Brookes and Elsie Bennet. The U13 age group saw victories for Ollie Harrison, Moyo Stumpenhusen, Archie Gordon, Robert Mitchell, Abbas Hazra, Jake Clarke, Olivia McGhee, Grace McCollins, Isabelle Knight and Megan Kostova.

The U15 athletes also shone with fine solo victories for Gabe Mayall, Nathan Lamb, Josh Sothcott, Robbie Dale, Ernest Kisel, Olivia Monk, Daisy-Ann Hollingworth and Ella Darby. To top off the day, the club won all the 4 x 100m races - well done to all those that took part.