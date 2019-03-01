RUGBY SPORTS AWARDS 2018: Presentation evening pictures

Slideshow of photograph's from the Benn Hall awards ceremony

Enjoy a selection of photographer Jamie Gray's pictures in our slideshow

Excellent in Sport winners at Rugby Sports Awards 2018 presentation evening at the Benn Hall

Rugby’s 2018 Sports Awards were presented on Wednesday, February 27 at the Benn Hall. Invited shortlisted candidates and guests were again impressed by the incredible amount of sporting talent in the town, and the quality and quantity of entries had again made judging the categories an extremely hard task.

The Simon Warwood Memorial Award for Young Team of the Year went to Rugby & East Warwickshire Hockey Club Under 12s Boys, who in an unbeaten season became the club’s first national champions. In an extremely strongly contested category the runners-up were Rugby Town Tigers Under 9s and Willoughby Cricket Club Under 15s. The award was presented by Simon’s parents Robin and Margaret Warwood.

Rugby Gymnastic’s Club’s Lewis Gray won The Lion Geoff Thompson Young Volunteer of the Year. Rugby Town Girls FC’s Megan Stewart was the runner-up. The award was presented by Rugby Rokeby Lions president Mark Grimmett.

Ten Excellence in Sports Awards, sponsored by the GLL SPorts Foundation, were presented to Under 18s who are all competing at national or international level. Each receives £100 towards training or equipment.

They were: Clayton Bell, Luke Marsh and Thomas Jones (gymnastics), Katie Byne, Ellie Rush and Jack Lewis (sailing), Nathan Gray (touch rugby), Austin Mitchell-King and Rhodes Mitchell-King (ice hockey) and Morgan Ansell (boxing). The Excellent awards were presented by the Deputy Managing Director of GLL Peter Bundey.

Boxer Morgan Ansell, who represents with England and has won four national titles, was awarded Young Sportsperson of Year. The runners-up, who also had excellent years were Rugby Gymnastics Club’s Luke Marsh, and Austin Mitchell-King, who is furthering his ice-hockey career in Canada. The award was sponsored by the Rotary Clubs of Rugby and presented by Dr Rex Pogson.

Rugby Triathlon Club’s Josie Goodwin won the Unsing Hero Volunteer Award, sponsored by Warwickshire CAVA. Runners-up were Arwel Jones (Old Laurentians RFC) and Penny Reed (Rugby Swimming Club). The award was presented by Carol Kavanagh and Chris Freeman.

The Mark Gallagher Memorial Award for Coach of the Year went to synchronised swimming head coach Hannah Secher (Rugby Swimming Club), with Old Laurentians’ Dan Volkman runner-up. The award was presented by Mark’s wife Sue.

The Get Active Award, sponsored by Public Health Warwickshire went to Dave Pestridge for his successful change to a healthy lifestyle, which has seen him lose four stone in a year. The award was presented by GLL's Phil Hanrahan.

Old Laurentians RFC were Club of the Year, sponsored by Nationwide Windows and Doors and presented by Daryl Cashmore. Rugby Triathlon Club were the runners-up.

Primary School of the Year, sponsored by Hinckley & Rugby Building Society, was St Marie’s Catholic Primary School, with Oakfield Primary Academy and Avon Park Primary School also shortlisted. The award was presented to Headteacher Dominic McBride and Chairman of Governors Kiersten Sparke by Geneane Bell, non-executive director of the Hinckley & Rugby.

Sportsman of the Year went to Rugby Triathlon Club’s George Goodwin, who enjoyed success in events around the world and represented Great Britain. Runners-up were Over 55s British cyclo-cross champion Phil Roach (Team Jewson-MI Racing) and Owen Print of Rugby Gymnastics Club. The award was presented by Rugby Borough Council's Head of Growth and Investment Stephanie Chettle-Gibrat.

Canoeist Kimberley Woods was the 2018 Sportswoman of the Year, representing Great Britain senior and U23 teams and being ranked 4th in the world at Canadian and 20th at Kayak. Warwickshire champion Abi Mortimer-Lane (Rugby Golf Club) and Victoria Nealon (Rugby Athletics Club) whose Ironman success have earned her a place in the World Ironman Championships were the runners-up. The award was presented by the evening's inspirational guest speaker, former England rugby international Vicky Macqueen.

Rugby & Northampton Athletics Club’s Keith Richards received the Lifetime Achievement Award from Mayor, Cllr Tom Mahoney, for his services to the sport.