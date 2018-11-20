RUGBY: Another good win for Rugby Welsh

Third in the league after victory at Atherstone

Midlands 5 West (South)

Atherstone 5 Rugby Welsh 31

Welsh returned to league action with a solid bonus-point away victory over a hard-working Atherstone side. Playing with confidence following their recent successes, Welsh started well and in their opening attack forwards Colledge and Head made some impressive drives and following a deft pass from Bond, winger Anthony Reynolds raced in for the opening score.

Welsh dominated the opening quarter with powerful forward drives allied to the direct midfield running of Captain Adam Bond creating further try scoring opportunities. Robin Tyerman had another impressive game at full back and he was rewarded, following a further period of pressure, when he crashed over from short range for a try converted by Angus Wilson. Youngster Alex along with the hard working Matt Brown had solid games in the Welsh pack, Welsh looked to be in for a comfortable afternoon when Adam Bond scored the third try after 25 minutes to give Welsh a 17-point lead.

To Atherstone’s credit they worked their way back into the game with their attacking full back looking dangerous and their forwards carrying the ball well. They reduced the gap with an unconverted try before half time and competed well throughout the second half.

Welsh were a little lacklustre for a while giving away some penalties and over complicating some moves. However they regained their composure in the final 15 minutes of the contest, with Jamie Cranham competing well in the unaccustomed flanker role. Jack Taylor always looked dangerous with the ball in hand and he created an opportunity for Adam Bond to score his second try and seal the bonus point victory, with Wilson adding the extra points.

Taylor completed the scoring in the final moments of the game with a well taken try in the corner, well converted by Wilson.

Welsh have found out that they will now play their semi-final of the Midlands Vase in the New Year, with date to be confirmed.

This Saturday they are in Clonmell Cup action against St Andrews 2nds, kick-off 2.15pm at Alwyn Road.