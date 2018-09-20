RUGBY: Big win for Newbold’s second string

Great performances giving selectors a few nice problems

PICTURES BY NICKI SINCLAIR-SMITH

Joss Thompson lifted high in the lineout

Old Halesonians 2ndXV 17

Newbold 2ndXV 47

Saturday saw another successful outing for Newbold’s second string, beating their opponents well by a score of 47-17. Last year’s fixture was a draw. Up against it in the scrum, Newbold’s superior skills and ball playing ability was the difference between the two sides. The fine conditions certainly suited the team that Newbold took away with them.

There are a number of players in this second team who have put their hand up in the few games to date this season, and are giving the coaches and selectors a few (nice) problems to think about.

When playing away from home a side needs players to get stuck in and be willing to carry the ball hard at their opponents defences to give them a good early test. This team has a number of willing carriers, including Simon Smith who led the side.

Finn Williams is causing a real stir, and bagged a couple of tries this week to go with a hatful of tackles.

Manny Sidhu has fire in his boots and now has five tries for the season already. He has the X-Factor (the telly was on during the writing of this match report). Smith’s two tries and all round performance also contributed to the victory.

Curtley Bale enjoyed getting the ball in his hands as usual, scoring one himself. Connor Gallagher did what he does best, not taking a step backwards, and all of the forwards worked their socks off.

Old head Matt Staley is helping new kid on the block Josh Cooke along at half back, and the young fly half controlled matters beautifully throughout. Bring on next week. The seconds are enjoying themselves.