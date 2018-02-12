RUGBY: Bilton School play Six Nations curtain-raiser at Twickenham

Students form guard of honour for England and Wales teams

Members of Bilton School’s Year 7 and 8 rugby teams were invited to play at Twickenham before the kick-off of the England v Wales Six Nations match on Saturday.

Behind the scenes at the stadium on a day they will never forget

Students played two games of tag rugby whilst the teams warmed up and had an opportunity to see behind the scenes at the stadium before taking part in the guard of honour.

After welcoming the players to the field and singing the anthems they were able to enjoy the game from pitch-side seats.

This was a fantastic opportunity and greatly enjoyed by all.

The RFU have been involved with rugby at Bilton for both boys and girls teams and this experience was one that students will remember forever.

Tag rugby players from Bilton School line up for the camera to record their Twickenham experience