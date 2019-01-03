RUGBY: Clubs back in league action after festive break

Top two teams visiting Saints and OLs

After the festive lay-off, the town’s rugby teams all resume their league programmes this weekend, (Saturday, January 5).

After convincingly winning their final game of 2018, Rugby Lions travel to fifth-placed Oadby Wyggestonians in Midlands 1 East.

Over in Midlands 1West Newbold completed an outstanding first half of the season with 13 wins from 14 games to start 2019 just a point behind league leaders Bromsgrove.

The Parkfield Road side will kick-off the new year by welcoming Old Halesonians, who are fifth.

Old Laurentians are now third in Midlands 2 West (South) but have a very tough game on Saturday when they host second-placed Kidderminster at Fenley Field.

In the same division, just before Christmas Rugby St Andrews recorded their third league win of the campaign, coming into form in good time to welcome leaders Kenilworth who are their next visitors to John Tomalin Way.

Rugby Welsh resume their Midlands 5 West (South) fixtures hosting Trinity Guild at Alwyn Road, while AEI Rugby - in their debut season in the division - will welcome Keresley to their Hillmorton Road ground for their first league game of 2019.