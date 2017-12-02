RUGBY: Day to remember for Old Laurentians Under 10s

Talented team invited back to Welford Road for final stages of Prima Tiger Cup

From over 70 teams that entered the prestigious Prima Tiger Cup, Old Laurentians U10s were invited back to Welford Road on Saturday as one of just eight teams to contest the final stages of the elite Under 10s Leicester Tigers organised Prima Tiger Cup Trophy.

OLs were drawn up against Wymondham RFC from Norfolk in the first stage and took to the hallowed turf full of excitement and enthusiasm. Their lads were big and could all play good rugby but the OLs group weren’t put off and tackled hard when needed.

Wymondham scored the first try against the run of play but for the rest of the first half OLs played some great rugby, passing the ball well and were rewarded with the equalising try before half-time.

The second half was one way traffic with OLs continuing to dominate their bigger rivals. Unfortunately they couldn’t find their way over the tryline so the first game ended in a stalemate, one try each but a fantastic performance.

Next round OLs were pitched up against Crusaders, another high quality team from Norfolk. It was another extremely well matched game with Crusaders taking the lead but OLs evened up the scores. Very close to the end OLs unfortunately conceded a late score and had very little time to fight back so it ended 2 tries to 1.

The players received a deserved standing ovation. It was an awesome experience and they rose to the occasion against probably the best U10s teams that they have faced.

All of the parents and coaches remain extremely proud of this group of well mannered, respectful, talented players (those that attended and those that didn’t) who are developing very well.