RUGBY: Defeat for depleted Lions still suffering with long injury-list

Towcestrians prove too strong

Midlands 1 East

Towcestrians 52 Rugby Lions 14

Following last week’s narrow victory over West Bridgford, Lions made the short trip down the A5 to play Towcestrians, writes Dave Rushall.

The list of injured / unavailable players does not seem to decrease, and Lions’ limited resources are being stretched somewhat.

The ever-reliable Sam James was partnered in the second row by Byron Caulton, with Luke Tolley at number six, scrum half Jack Brenchley at seven, and Callum Hopkin at eight.

Despite conceding an early try, and playing into a strong wind, Lions competed well for the first 35 minutes, and only a couple of breakaway tries at the end of the first half gave the home side a rather flattering 19-point lead.

Lions’ small band of supporters were not too downhearted, and with the strong wind at their backs in the second half. they were hoping to pin the home side in their own half for much of the second period.

Unfortunately an early score put Towcestrians further ahead, and Lions were unable to use the wind advantage as they couldn’t secure enough possession. When they did get the ball, they seemed intent on running out of their own 22 which only played into the home team’s hands.

A good passage of play by Rugby resulted in a ruck 15 metres from the home try line and Sam James spotted the gap, picked up, and ran straight through for a try under the posts. Dave Weston added the extras to at least put Lions on the scoreboard and reduce the deficit to 26-7.

Towcestrians hit back immediately with a couple of converted tries, and were well on top at this stage. Lions were not done yet, however, and a superb rolling maul from the 22 metre line, after shoving Towcestrians off their own scrum, ended with Kris McFedries emerging with the ball and claiming the touchdown. Dave Weston was successful again with the conversion. A final try in added time for the home side saw them reach the 50- point mark.

Next weekend there are no league fixtures, so Lions’ next encounter is against Wellingborough at Webb Ellis Road on November 17 for a 2.30pm kick off.

