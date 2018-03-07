RUGBY: Every game now a ‘must win’ as Old Laurentians aim for promotion place

Belgrave visitors to Fenley Field on Saturday

As seemed to be inevitable from midweek onwards, all Old Laurentians’ scheduled games last Saturday were frozen off, the 1st XV away at Stewarts & Lloyds, the 2nds at home to Silhillians and the 3rds at Bedworth.

Ironically, 24 hours later it would probably have been possible to play each of them as the rapid thaw set in, writes Bill Wallis.

The Midlands 2 game at Stewarts & Lloyds has been re-scheduled for Saturday, March 17.

This could leave OLs with selection problems as several players now have other commitments that weekend as the date was originally a blank one in the fixture schedule – but that’s the amateur game!

This Saturday, OLs 1sts entertain Leicester club Belgrave in Midlands 2. With just six games to play, every one becomes a ‘must win’ if OLs are to stay in the leading group and aim for the promotion places.

Their opponents on Saturday are one place behind the Fenley Field side in fifth, and although they are ten points adrift of OLs it will not be an easy task if the win points are to be claimed.

The reverse fixture saw a chastening 31-39 reversal for OLs after holding a handy 24-13 lead early in the second half, but two yellow cards saw them reduced to 13 men when the big Belgrave pack took over to swing the game in their favour.

OLs 2nds will also be playing at home on Saturday when the visitors will be old rivals Barkers Butts in a Warwickshire League 1 match. When the sides met in Coventry last October, OLs came away with the win in an exciting encounter that ended 31-24 in their favour.

Currently OLs lie in fourth place in Warwickshire 1 and have a game in hand over the clubs above them.

Clear leaders, and favourites to claim the title, are Earlsdon 2nd XV.

The 2nds have a blank day on Saturday, March 17 as Rugby Lions have already indicated that they will be unable to field a 2nd team to fulfil the scheduled Warwickshire 1 fixture, so the hunt is on for opponents for that day, possibly Silhillians to fulfil the fixture postponed last week.

But one date that is inked in is April 6 when OLs 2s will face their counterparts from Southam in the semi-final of the Rugby & District Clonmell Cup.

OLs 3rd XV continue their season on Saturday at Shipston on Stour, always a sociable and friendly club to visit.