RUGBY: Feast of great games for rugby fans this weekend

Three Saints sides at home at John Tomalin Way, while Newbold welcome league leaders to Parkfield Road

Rugby St Andrews have three teams at home at John Tomalin Way on Saturday.

The 1st XV are in league action against Woodrush, the seconds are playing Lutterworth in the Clonmel Cup and the Colts take on Broadstreet in the Warwickshire Colts Cup.

The firsts, now top of Midlands 3 West (South) will be hoping to extend their winning run and gain revenge for an early season loss, when Woodrush snatched victory courtesy of a couple of opportunist tries.

With the return of some key players the Birmingmam side have recaptured some of their early season form, notching good wins in the last couple of weeks.

A much-improved second team have won four of their last five games, the most recent being a 20-10 victory over Spartans last Saturday, but Lutterworth have a fine record in the Clonmel Cup and will provide a stern test for a youthful Saints outfit.

A young Colts team have endured a torrid season in the Under 18 league but have played with great spirit against some big squads of more mature players.

They have honoured all of their fixtures, even when they have been unable to raise a full team, which speaks volumes for their character and commitment. Hopefully cup rugby will bring them a change of fortune.

In other games this weekend, Newbold host Midlands Premier leaders Birmingham & Solihull at Parkfield Road. B&S surprisingly lost 23-20 at fifth-placed Sandbach on Saturday, their first defeat of the season. Newbold beat Sandbach 23-19 the previous weekend.

At Webb Ellis Road, Rugby Lions host Midlands 1 West bottom club Wolverhampton, desperately keen to end their recent run of defeats.

Old Laurentians also have a home game, welcoming struggling Pinley to Fenley Field in Midlands 2 East (South). Rugby Welsh are away at Keresley in Midlands 5 West (South).