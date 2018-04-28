RUGBY: Former Bilton Grange pupil plays for England Students

Second year of selection for Robinson

Oliver Robinson, who lives in Clifton upon Dunsmore and who was a pupil at Bilton Grange School, has been selected for England Students for the second year running.

Oliver Robinson

He has just been playing back-to-back matches against France, the first of these was played last Sunday in front of a large, partisan crowd in Chambery, where France won by a solitary point.

The home nation also denied England the chance to even things up in the second fixture.

Oliver has also been awarded the British Universities and Colleges Sports (BUCS) Super League Player of the Year trophy.