RUGBY: Girls enjoy Warwickshire county call-ups at Webb Ellis Road

Victory for Under 15s against Leicestershire

Rugby Lions RFC hosted County rugby games for Warwickshire U15s and U18s Girls against Leicestershire.

With the rain holding off and the sun shining brightly on Webb Ellis Road, the Warwickshire Girls put in a fantastic performance in both age groups.

Warwickshire Under 18s, in their first year as a squad, put every effort into taking on a very well drilled Leicestershire. At half time it was 0-0 in a very close encounter. Leicestershire though managed to break through a few times in the second half to win 21-0.

The U15s girls were in a battle with Leicestershire right up until the final whistle. Every member of the squad worked very hard and never let their heads drop with Warwickshire running out 14-12 winners. Within both squads there are representatives of local clubs in Rugby.

Representing the U18s from Rugby Lions Junior Girls are Jasmine Greaves, Abigail Walker and Keeley Everton.

Representing the County U15s from Old Laurantians are Poppy Lumis, Olivia Constable, Imi Aitken and Connie Markham and from Rugby Lions Taylor Adams, Orla Mcormack and Tully Peakcocke.

The girls were all selected for County from trials after being put forward by their clubs or schools.

If any girls are looking to take up rugby and are interested in playing for a local club, please get in touch by emailing: warwickshiregirlsrugby@gmail.com.