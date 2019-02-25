RUGBY: Good effort by Rugby Welsh against strong Lutterworth side in Clonmell Cup

Large crowd enjoy Thursday's entertaining floodlit game

Rugby & District Clonmell Cup: Lutterworth 2nds 40 Rugby Welsh 7

Rugby Welsh faced a very strong Lutterworth side in the Clonmell Cup quarter final and despite the final scoreline they can be pleased with their efforts. Playing under floodlights on a Thursday night a large crowd watched an entertaining game with the large and well-drilled Lutterworth side causing Welsh problems from the outset.

Welsh struggled to get their hands on any possession in the opening quarter but defended well for long stages with captain Adam Bond putting in some big hits in midfield ably supported by back row man Loz Galleno. However Lutterworth appeared to be in complete control as their large forwards dominated proceedings and they scored three well taken converted tries to lead 21-0 after 20 minutes.

Welsh gradually worked their way into the game with Leigh Colledge making some strong runs and also winning vital lineout possession. Jack Taylor looked dangerous at half back whilst Adam Bond kicked well to relieve any Lutterworth pressure.

There were no further scores before half time but Lutterworth scored an early second-half converted try following further forward pressure. Welsh refused to give up and continued to tackle their hearts out with their line speed being excellent. Lutterworth are a well drilled side and will be very difficult to beat in this competition. They secured their deserved victory with two further tries, one of which was converted. However Welsh scored the final try of the game when Adam Bond deservedly scored a try from a quickly taken penalty following some incessant late pressure with Angus Wilson converting with the last kick of the game.

Welsh will return to league action on Saturday (March 2) with a home game against Trinity Guild Kick off 3pm at Alwyn Road.