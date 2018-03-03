RUGBY: Good learning curve for ever-improving St Andrews Under 11s

Saints play to their strengths to county Broadstreet’s physical presence

A bitterly cold Sunday morning saw Rugby St Andrews Under 11s play the first fixture against Coventry’s Broadstreet RFC for a number of seasons.

Rugby St Andrews Under 8s at Broadstreet

On the face of it, Broadstreet were a physically imposing team that played to their strengths by rolling up the park in numbers, a tactic the smaller St Andrews team found difficult to counter. St Andrews were too slow to the breakdown on far too many occasions, allowing Broadstreet to score four unanswered tries in the first period of play.

The second period saw St Andrews play to their strengths by playing a wider game and countering Broadstreet’s physical presence with their speed out wide. This resulted in some game levelling tries from Luke, Lewis and Ollie.

All in all, a tough morning of rugby, but a good learning curve for an ever improving set of players.