RUGBY: Great performance by Rugby St Andrews Under 10s

Manner of win exciting as young Saints show developing skills

U10s: Coventrians travelled to St Andrews as a bit of an unknown quantity, this being the first time the sides have met.

Coventrians arrived with a big side, but were slightly short on numbers.

In the true spirit of the game the Rugby lads were very willing to help out.

The Saints started brightly with good linking, interplay and great running lines. Tries were coming easily.

Saints’ defence grew as the game went on, and the breakdown work was up to its usual high standard.

There were some great hits going in and Saints seemed to get numbers onto their big runners.

The Coventrian defence, bolstered by some of our strongest players, still struggled to cope with the Blue tide washing over them.

The end result was an emphatic win. Though what was more exciting was the manner of it.

The scanning, passing, support play and moving the ball into space is no accident. By putting a lot of emphasis on ‘touch/non contact’ elements of game play, the players are starting to think beyond ‘run, run, run’.