RUGBY: Great win for Rugby Welsh ahead of league leaders' visit

Still a chance of finishing in the top two

Midlands 5 West (South): Keresley 12 Rugby Welsh 47

Fixtures between these two sides are traditionally hard fought and this match proved no different and with the game played in good spirit Welsh maintained their chances of finishing in the top two with a bonus point victory.

After having a couple of weeks off Welsh began sluggishly and Keresley made a strong start, with their forwards winning plenty of possession and they took the lead in the opening quarter with an unconverted try.

Welsh gradually worked their way into the contest and from their first attack fly half Glenn Bond showed good strength to crash over for a try which he converted.

The rest of the half was a scrappy affair although the Welsh scrummage and lineout began to work far more effectively.

Angus Wilson showed great opportunism intercepting a pass shortly before half time to race in for a try converted by Bond to give Welsh a 14-5 lead at half time.

The second half was far more impressive and Welsh dominated for long periods.

Glenn Bond was again on the score sheet with a well taken converted try before an excellent team move created an opportunity for winger Anthony Reynolds to score a try in the corner and seal the extra bonus point.

Welsh were not yet finished and two quick tries from Jack Taylor and a deserved effort from second row Leigh Colledge both converted by Bond gave Welsh some further breathing space.

To Keresley’s credit they never let their heads drop and they were rewarded for their efforts with a converted try.

However Welsh had the final word when flanker Loz Galleno picked up a loose ball on the half way line and raced away to score an individual try, converted by Bond

An excellent away victory sets up Welsh for this week’s crucial league fixture against league leaders Birmingham Exiles at Alwyn Road, kick off 3pm.

Welsh are hopeful of good support as the match is also VPs day, with a pre-match buffet from 1.30pm being available at the Black Horse.