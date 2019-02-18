RUGBY: Half term fun for young rugby players

Wasps Coachclass programme at Rugby St Andrews

Youngsters in Rugby are getting the chance to take to the field with elite rugby players this February half-term.

.

Some of Wasps’ first-team players are attending the Wasps Coachclass programme at Rugby St Andrews RFC, Ashlawn Road on Thursday, February 21 and Friday, February 22 to help hone the region’s rugby talent.

The Wasps Coachclass programme is aimed at six to 12-year-olds and seeks to bring through the next generation of rugby players by developing core skills such as tackling, passing and reading of the game.

More than 1,000 children took part in the Club’s Coachclass programmes last year, and Wasps Community Manager Ian Isham highlighted the benefits of children attending the camps.

The Black and Gold first-teamers are visiting the Wasps Coachclass programme in Rugby as the Club gears up for a big double-header of rugby at Ricoh Arena on Saturday, February 23.

This includes Wasps’ big Gallagher Premiership clash against Sale Sharks (kick-off 2pm), before supporters can head to the lower halls of Ricoh Arena’s Ericsson Indoor Arena to catch the heavyweight Guinness Six Nations match between Wales and England (kick-off 4.45pm).

Isham said: “This is an ideal camp for youngsters wanting to try a new sport or looking to develop particular areas of their game while making new friends.

“We believe that every player at any age or level must have a good set of core skills to reach their true rugby potential – whether it is tackling safely, playing that perfect pass or having a thorough understanding of the rules - and that’s what this camp sets out to achieve.

“There are four sessions per day focusing on different parts of rugby, with participants able to get tips from top-flight rugby players.

“Rugby professionals are role models for the sport’s next generation, so having first-team players providing advice on the day will provide a memorable and impactful experience for their sporting development.

“Hopefully by the end of the programme they will have developed their all-round game which they can take into matches with their local clubs, and if they aren’t already, consider joining a local club.”

Each Wasps Coachclass participant will also be invited to Wasps’ upcoming Gallagher Premiership clash with Newcastle Falcons on Saturday, March 9 (kick-off 2pm).

For more information about Wasps’ Coachclass programmes and first-team fixtures at Ricoh Arena, visit www.wasps.co.uk.