RUGBY: Impressive final win sees Rugby Welsh finish third in league

Bonus-point victory over Atherstone at Alwyn Road

Midlands 5 West (South): Rugby Welsh 34 Atherstone 20

Welsh rounded off their season in style with an impressive bonus-point victory over a strong Atherstone side to finish the season in a highly creditable third place.

On a poignant occasion, this was the first home match since the sad passing away of club president Don Moses and a minute’s silence was held before the game in front of a good sized crowd.

Welsh began impressively with the forwards dominating possession and creating quick ball for their backs to use.

They were soon ahead with an Angus Wilson penalty and then good work by Taylor and Bond created space for Anthony Reynolds to score a try on the corner.

Welsh continued to dominate the opening quarter with their scrummage and line out working well.

Atherstone struggled to get out of their half and Welsh increased their lead when a loose ball was kicked ahead by Jack Taylor and he scored an opportunist try which Wilson converted to give his side a 15-point lead.

The introduction of a replacement scrum half galvanised Atherstone and he helped to spark a comeback as the half progressed.

The Welsh defence was strong with Andy Higham at the heart of the forward battle, with Buckland also impressive in defence.

Atherstone narrowed the gap win an unconverted try shortly before half time and they were back to within one score following a penalty in the early stages of the second half.

Welsh knew they had to raise their intensity levels and despite the hot conditions they regained control of the game.

Powerful runs by Roche and Corrigan established good field possession allowing Buckland, Bond and Taylor to use their pace to good effect. They created the opportunity for Harry Turner,who played excellently in the unaccustomed wing position to score a try which Wilson converted.

Shortly afterwards Turner returned the favour creating an opportunity for Jack Taylor to score his second try with an impressive swallow dive to finish.

It was all Welsh again now and Captain Adam Bond deservedly got on the scoresheet racing through the opposition defence for a try which Wilson converted.

This was a hard fought but fair contest throughout with Atherstone deserving credit for their performance and they were rewarded for their efforts with two tries in the last ten minutes, one of which was converted.

However, Welsh deservedly held on to their lead and can be hugely satisfied with their performance.

The final table saw Welsh finish third in a strong league and the team can take great satisfaction from the season .

The club can look forward with confidence to the future with past players and other supporters enjoying watching them play.

The club dinner at Hillmorton Manor on Saturday, May 12 will be looked forward to by all in the club.