RUGBY: Injury worries for Welsh ahead of Atherstone's visit

League game at Alwyn Road on Saturday as key players recover from injuries picked up in cup

Midlands 5 West (South)

Birmingham Civil Service 38 Rugby Welsh 13

After their cup heroics the previous weekend this was a difficult afternoon for Welsh against a solid Civil Service outfit.

Unfortunately some key players had suffered injuries in the cup match which meant some reorganisation to the side and Civil Service were clearly well motivated for the contest.

In miserable conditions Welsh began well enough with an early penalty from Angus Wilson.

However the home side used the elements well in the first half with good tactical kicking giving them territorial advantage.

Their powerful No 8 made some powerful runs and Welsh were forced to make a further change when influential captain Adam Bond was injured. Welsh defended well with Loz at the heart of the action and youngster Alex defending well on the wing.

However a penalty and two converted tries gave Civil Service a useful lead. Just before half time Robin Tyerman was unfortunate not to narrow the gap when he made a powerful blind side break but was just unable to ground the ball correctly.

The second half saw Welsh struggle to make effective use of the conditions but they manfully stuck to their task. Jamie Cranham was always at the heart of the action and it was pleasing to see Andy Higham return following a long injury break.

Civil Service increased their lead with two converted tries but Welsh were rewarded for their efforts when following a couple of forward drives Loz Galleno crashed over for a try converted by Angus Wilson.

The final word went to the home side, who deserved their victory, with their fly half completing an immaculate kicking display converting the final try of the afternoon.

Welsh will be hoping that their injury situation will improve quickly as they face Atherstone at Alwyn Road this Saturday. Kick off 2.15pm.

