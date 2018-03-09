RUGBY: Leaders Saints seeking revenge after defeat at Upton in November

Four wins in last five games sees 2nd XV also in contention for promotion

Rugby St Andrews have already reversed two of their four early season losses in comprehensive fashion and look forward to gaining revenge over Upton on Severn this week, having controversially lost the away fixture 17-15.

After outplaying the home side for most of the game they were hit by a brace of debatable yellow cards in the final quarter and an even more debatable penalty try in the very last minute of the game.

Since then the fortunes of both clubs diverged dramatically.

Saints have won all eight games and the Worcester side have lost all of theirs to sit dangerously close to the relegation zone.

On paper Saints should have no problem with extending the winning run and retaining top spot in the table but the visitors have had an uncanny knack of snatching victories against the odds when it really matters.

They are very much Saints’ bogey side and as such must be treated with the utmost respect.

Saints seconds are also in league action with a game away from home against Southam. They will be hoping to continue their recent good form having won four of the last five league games to put themselves into contention for promotion.

They are currently in third place just two points behind the leaders. This is a welcome resurgence after struggling to raise a regular team last season. The side is well led by Todd Spencer, supported by Jason Warren and Chris Heslop and comprises a healthy mix of emerging youth players and others with first team experience.

The Rugby St Andrews Colts have a trip to Old Coventrians for a league game.

They should approach this with renewed confidence and self belief after their stirring performance against Broadstreet, when they really played to their full potential.