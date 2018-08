Home fixture for opening round of Warwickshire Cup

Rugby Lions kick-off their competitive season this Friday evening (August 17). They are playing a Warwickshire Cup preliminary round at Webb Ellis Road against Broadstreet. Kick-off is at 7.30pm and entry is £2.

Their first league game of the season, in Midlands 1 East, is at home to Melton Mowbray on September 1, followed by a trip to Northampton Old Scouts on September 8.