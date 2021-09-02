Rugby Lions postpone first two league games - club meeting next week

Ben Nuttall and Ed Herring in Rugby Lions' last game against Wellingborough in March 2020 before the first lockdown PICTURE BY RAY ANDREWS

Rugby Lions have postponed their opening two league fixtures.

A statement on the club’s website reads: “Unfortunately the Club has had to postpone the first two games of the new season.

“The away match at Derby on Sat 4th September and the home fixture against Dronfield on the 11th September.

“A meeting will be held at the Club (Webb Ellis Road) next Wednesday 8th September at 7.30pm to discuss the future formation and direction of the Club. All welcome. Douglas Hutchinson Club Sec.”

Another post on their website (therugbyfootballclub.co.uk) adds: "The next meeting of club members and supporters to discuss the future of the Club will be held on Wednesday 8th September at the Club House starting at 7.30. It is our intention to try and make proceedings available on the club's Facebook site. Hope you are able to attend in person. Please make others aware of this date : Lionesses, mini/juniors, tailenders, etc."

Games stopped for the pandemic in mid March 2020, just before the first lockdown.

But league fixtures were due return this Saturday for Rugby Lions playing in Midlands 1 East.

Newbold will open their campaign this Saturday in Midlands 1 West. They start with Old Halesonians making the trip to Parkfield Road.

Newbold travel to Stoke on Trent on September 11 before welcoming Stratford on Avon on the 18th.

The final league game of the month will see Newbold heading to Sutton Coldfield on September 25.

Teams in the lower divisions have to wait a little longer.

Midlands 2 West (South) fixtures only begin on September 25 for Old Laurentians.

Their opening encounter is at Evesham, before they host Kidderminster at Fenley Field on October 2. Leamington are then OLs’ hosts on October 9.

Rugby St Andrews also have to wait until September 25 to start their league games with a visit to Ledbury to kick-off their Midlands 3 West (South) season.

October 2 sees Saints back at John Tomalin Way to welcome Manor Park before a trip to Old Leamingtonians on October 9.

Rugby Welsh and their supporters have the longest wait of all for their first league fixture, as they have a bye on the opening weekend.