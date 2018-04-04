RUGBY: Memorable matchday for three Rugby groups at Leicester Tigers

Youngsters enjoy coaching clinic and flag-waving duties

Three groups from Rugby shared a matchday with ten-time English champions Leicester Tigers last Sunday, and followed in the footsteps of legends on the Welford Road pitch in front of a capacity 25,000-strong crowd.

Players from the Seven Stars pub took part in the Ultimate Big Boot, testing their catching skills

Tigers hosted Wasps in the Aviva Premiership as students from Rugby Free Secondary School performed Flag Waver duties, parading a giant Tigers flag in the build-up to kick-off and helped to welcome the teams on to the pitch.

Teacher Rachael Probert, said: “This is the first time we’ve brought a group down to Welford Road and the atmosphere is incredible.

“We told the kids they would be taking part in the match in October so they’ve been counting down the days.

“We brought along a mixture of Year 8 boys and girls who are massive rugby fans so we’re looking forward to a great day.”

Newbold Under 12s enjoyed a Tigers Matchday Coaching Clinic

Players and coaches from the Seven Stars pub also took part in The Ultimate Big Boot, sponsored by De Montfort University, testing their catching skills as balls were fired high into the sky as part of the half-time entertainment.

Seven Stars, who run a coach for supporters to Tigers fixtures at Welford Road, made one catch, by Andy Kidd, who said: “Everyone tried their hardest – it’s better than no catches at all!”

Young players from Newbold RFC also honed their skills with the professionals.

They took part in a Tigers Matchday Coaching Clinic, which allows teams to work with Tigers coaches to develop their individual and team skills, as well as taking tips and techniques with them to work on in the rest of the season.

The Newbold players also had an opportunity to quiz Fred Tuilagi and Jordan Olowofela about life in professional rugby and then soaked up the matchday atmosphere and watched the pros in action.

Newbold coach Keith Clarke, who accompanied the team for their photo alongside Tigers hooker George McGuigan, said: “I thought the coaching clinic this morning was very good. We brought our under 12s today and they all thoroughly enjoyed it.”